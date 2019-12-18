CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 46 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 46 higher

elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain likely. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 28 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 41 49 / 50 70 90

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 39. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows 26 to 35. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers likely. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 40. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 28. Highs 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 31 39 / 40 70 80

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 51. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 49. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 46 38 51 / 50 70 80

RED BLUFF 46 41 52 / 60 60 60

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 43 52 / 60 40 50

OROVILLE 49 44 53 / 60 30 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 42 54 / 70 30 20

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 44 57 / 70 20 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 44 57 / 70 30 10

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 44 57 / 70 30 10

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 59. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 43 58 / 60 10 0

MODESTO 56 43 58 / 60 10 0

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows

30 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Highs 35 to

47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 47.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with heavy rain likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain likely. Colder. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 41. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 34 41 / 70 50 70

CAZ064-190015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain likely. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 44 38 49 / 70 30 50

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 41 to 52. Lows 32 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 44 43 47 / 60 50 60

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 55. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 43 39 47 / 60 40 20

JACKSON 51 40 54 / 60 20 10

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 27 to

42. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 44. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 37 30 41 / 70 50 50

CHESTER 35 27 39 / 60 50 60

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

400 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except south 15 to 30 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 33 39 / 60 40 20

