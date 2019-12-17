CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

130 FPUS56 KSTO 171100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-180100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...32 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows 27 to

41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 44 higher

elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 46. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 44. Highs 35 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 37 45 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ014-180100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 29. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 32. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 42. Lows 23 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 23 36 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ015-180100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

around 51. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 52 33 47 / 0 10 40

RED BLUFF 52 36 48 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ016-180100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 49. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 53. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 43. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 52 37 49 / 0 10 50

OROVILLE 52 39 50 / 0 10 50

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 38 50 / 0 20 50

$$

=

CAZ017-180100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to

57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

51 to 60. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 43. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 40 53 / 0 30 50

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 41 53 / 0 30 50

$$

=

CAZ018-180100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 54. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

around 57. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 43. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 40 52 / 0 50 60

$$

=

CAZ019-180100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 59. Lows 40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 42 54 / 0 40 50

MODESTO 55 42 54 / 0 30 40

$$

=

CAZ063-180100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...45 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 39. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 30 36 / 0 30 50

$$

=

CAZ064-180100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to

53. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 50. No snow accumulation. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 36 46 / 0 50 50

$$

=

CAZ066-180100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 38 44 / 0 10 50

$$

=

CAZ067-180100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to

56. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 53. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 57. Lows 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 33 43 / 0 10 50

JACKSON 53 40 49 / 0 20 40

$$

=

CAZ068-180100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.

Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 21 38 / 0 10 40

CHESTER 37 20 35 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ069-180100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...29 to 37 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...30 to 38 lower elevations. Snow

level 4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 41 29 35 / 0 10 50

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather