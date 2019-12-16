CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

366 FPUS56 KSTO 161055

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-170115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...31 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 37 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-170115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 26. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 29. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 40 18 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-170115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 32 51 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 34 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-170115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 35 52 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 54 35 53 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 33 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-170115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 36 54 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-170115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 52. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

45. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 35 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-170115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to

57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

47. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 53 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-170115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...45 to 50 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 30 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-170115-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 33 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-170115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 38 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-170115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 32 49 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 51 36 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-170115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 45 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 18 40 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 38 17 37 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-170115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

255 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 30 41 / 0 0 0

