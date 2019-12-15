CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

_____

229 FPUS56 KSTO 151010

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-160015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...31 to

40 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 37 to 52. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-160015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 33. Highs 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 27 to

38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 26 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 21 41 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-160015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 33 56 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 53 36 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-160015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 53. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 56. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 36 54 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 53 34 54 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 33 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-160015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to

57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows around 42. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 54 36 53 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 54 36 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-160015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 53. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

53. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 37 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-160015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 36 53 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 54 37 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-160015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37 higher elevations...35 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 31 43 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-160015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 39 to 47 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 48 33 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-160015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 49. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 37 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-160015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

54. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 32 48 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 49 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-160015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 29 to 44. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...

34 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 39 17 41 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 37 14 39 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-160015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

210 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher

elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...

28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 36 28 41 / 0 0 0

$$

=

