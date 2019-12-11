CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
124 FPUS56 KSTO 111030
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ013-120000-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50 higher
elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 47 higher elevations...44 to
50 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher
elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 48 higher
elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher
elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 29 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.
Lows 26 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 52 49 57 / 40 90 80
CAZ014-120000-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 36 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 29.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 45.
Lows 16 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 43 36 47 / 50 90 90
CAZ015-120000-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 58. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 45 to 53. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 38 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 39.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows
32 to 39.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows
32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 55 45 59 / 40 90 80
RED BLUFF 55 49 59 / 30 80 60
CAZ016-120000-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 53.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 58. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 35 to 41.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 54. Lows
33 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 55 50 59 / 20 70 60
OROVILLE 57 50 59 / 10 60 60
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 49 59 / 10 40 50
CAZ017-120000-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 51.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
60. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 58.
North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around
46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 39.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 33 to
39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 50 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 59 51 61 / 10 30 50
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 51 61 / 10 30 50
CAZ018-120000-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 62. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 51. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 54. Lows
33 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 51 62 / 10 30 30
CAZ019-120000-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows 33 to
43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
52 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 60 50 62 / 0 10 20
MODESTO 60 50 63 / 0 0 20
CAZ063-120000-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
37 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...45 to
51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 38 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51. Lows
25 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
35 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 45 43 49 / 30 80 70
CAZ064-120000-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
47 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 44 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 39.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 55. Lows
31 to 39.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55. Lows
31 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 41 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 52 46 55 / 20 70 70
CAZ066-120000-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.
Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 36 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 55. Lows 31 to
41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 51 50 54 / 20 70 70
CAZ067-120000-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to
63. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 61. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.
Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
45 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs
48 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 46 52 / 10 50 70
JACKSON 57 49 59 / 0 20 50
CAZ068-120000-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. No snow accumulation lower
elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet
in the morning. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing
south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 50. No snow
accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.
Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46.
Lows 19 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
32 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 45 34 47 / 20 70 90
CHESTER 43 33 46 / 20 80 80
CAZ069-120000-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
230 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to
55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain
showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except southwest 10 to
25 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers. At
higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers and a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower
elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above
8000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No
snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher
elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to
25 mph over ridges.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 47 higher
elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level
7500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph...except west
10 to 25 mph over ridges.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Colder. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. Highs
33 to 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 34 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 44 41 44 / 10 50 80
