CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

291 FPUS56 KSTO 211103

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-220130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...36 to

48 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...66 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 46 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-220130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 20 to 34.

Highs 41 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

14 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs 31 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 55 19 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-220130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 33 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 37 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-220130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 41 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-220130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 42 66 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 43 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-220130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-220130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-220130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 51 40 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-220130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 60 36 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-220130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 51. Highs

53 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 49 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-220130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 31 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 40 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-220130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 24 54 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 21 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-220130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

303 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

45 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 38 50 / 0 0 0

