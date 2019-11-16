CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

802 FPUS56 KSTO 161022

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-170015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

47. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 31 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 55 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-170015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

71. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

44 to 53. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 20 to

35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 28 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-170015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 42 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 77 47 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-170015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 47 77 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 74 46 76 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 43 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-170015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 45 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 73 45 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-170015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 43 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-170015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 43 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 70 45 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-170015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-170015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 52. Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 72 41 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-170015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 58 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-170015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 46 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 70 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-170015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

41 to 56. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 63 27 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 63 29 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-170015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

222 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher

elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 29 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 50 68 / 0 0 0

