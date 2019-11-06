CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-070130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...76 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

75 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-070130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 29 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-070130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 44 81 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 84 48 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-070130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 48 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 47 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 45 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-070130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 77. Lows

42 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 78. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 47 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 45 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-070130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 74 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-070130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 73 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 45 80 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-070130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80 higher elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-070130-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

81. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 75 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-070130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 60. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 60.

Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 58 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-070130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

56. Highs 70 to 78.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

44 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 47 74 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-070130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...63 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...63 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 28 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 70 31 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-070130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

43 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 58 to 73.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 67 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

