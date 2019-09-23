CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

607 FPUS56 KSTO 231020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-240015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...86 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 65 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-240015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 84. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 56 to 67. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 49 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 27 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 74 43 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-240015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 97. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 97. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 62 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 87 64 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-240015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 96. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 97. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 55. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 64 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 64 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 61 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-240015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 67 to 76. Lows 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 63 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-240015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

57 to 63. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-240015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 61 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 63 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-240015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

91 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-240015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84 higher elevations...76 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 98. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Not as warm. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 85 55 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-240015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 63 to 75. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 67 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-240015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 77 58 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-240015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...63 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...73 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...

74 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 77 43 85 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 72 42 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-240015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...56 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

