CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

635 FPUS56 KSTO 150912

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-152315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to

53 higher elevations...45 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher

elevations...68 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 88 58 74 / 0 70 50

$$

=

CAZ014-152315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 51.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 70. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 49. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 79 42 62 / 0 60 70

$$

=

CAZ015-152315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 54 76 / 0 60 60

RED BLUFF 87 59 74 / 0 50 60

$$

=

CAZ016-152315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 72 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 62 73 / 0 20 70

OROVILLE 87 60 74 / 0 10 60

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 60 76 / 0 10 70

$$

=

CAZ017-152315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming north up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 86 62 78 / 0 0 50

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 62 78 / 0 0 50

$$

=

CAZ018-152315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

61. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 83 62 78 / 0 0 40

$$

=

CAZ019-152315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 80. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

52 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 62 77 / 0 0 40

MODESTO 90 62 78 / 0 0 50

$$

=

CAZ063-152315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...82 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows 43 to 57 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

62. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 47 61 / 0 40 40

$$

=

CAZ064-152315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 79 51 70 / 0 30 30

$$

=

CAZ066-152315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to

58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 58 67 / 0 30 70

$$

=

CAZ067-152315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 73 higher elevations...67 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to

56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 58. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

62. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 52 65 / 0 10 70

JACKSON 86 56 71 / 0 0 60

$$

=

CAZ068-152315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

68 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to 63 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...57 to 71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 40 59 / 0 10 70

CHESTER 80 41 61 / 0 40 80

$$

=

CAZ069-152315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

212 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to

30 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to 70 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to

40 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher

elevations...39 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 49 53 / 0 0 70

$$

=

_____

