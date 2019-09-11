CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

472 FPUS56 KSTO 110900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-112315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...79 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...54 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...

85 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

56 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...86 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-112315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 87. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

88. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 41 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-112315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 98. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 86. Lows

55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 56 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 87 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-112315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 88. Lows

56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 63 92 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 86 60 92 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-112315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 60 94 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-112315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 78 to

84. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 59 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-112315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 88 60 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 87 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-112315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

88 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 73 58 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-112315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 99. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 83 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-112315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 69. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 65 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-112315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 82 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Not as warm. Highs 67 to 79. Lows 48 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 56 87 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 58 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-112315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...75 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 40 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 78 42 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-112315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 69 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 54 76 / 0 0 0

