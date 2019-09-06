CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

335 FPUS56 KSTO 061020

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-062315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...84 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

79 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 66 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-062315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 84. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 79.

Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 46 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-062315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 60 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 95 62 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-062315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 85. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

61. Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 65 86 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 62 87 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 60 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-062315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming

northwest to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 61 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 61 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-062315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 60 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-062315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds to around 10

mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 62 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 63 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-062315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...88 to 94 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 59 higher

elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

63. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 58 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-062315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Light winds becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 86 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-062315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

63. Highs 69 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 66 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-062315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61. Highs

70 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 49 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 59 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 89 60 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-062315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

69 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to

81 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 44 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 84 45 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-062315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

320 AM PDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...47 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over

ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 59 72 / 0 0 0

