CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

860 FPUS55 KREV 270726

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

1126 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-272215-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

1126 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level

8500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 130 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 8000 feet

lowering to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with

8 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 130 mph

decreasing to 110 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches

with 4 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-272215-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

1126 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 36. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 23 to 28. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ071-272215-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

1126 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-272215-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

1126 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Updated

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

23 to 33. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 140 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 120 mph decreasing to 100 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain likely in the evening, then

clear with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 5 to 15.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then heavy

snow and rain after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Highs 37 to

47. Lows 10 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather