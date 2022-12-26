CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

068 FPUS55 KREV 261131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and heavy snow after midnight. Snow level 7500 to

8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 130 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Snow level 8500 feet

lowering to 7500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 7 to

13 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 130 mph

decreasing to 110 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Highs 35 to 40.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

44 to 54. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 24 to 29.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and heavy

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to

39. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

17 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 105 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to

8500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 120 mph decreasing to 100 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 8 to

18.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38.

