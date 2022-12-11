CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ 715 FPUS55 KREV 111131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-120300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 3 to 13. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 25 to 30. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32. Lows 6 to 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 28 to 33. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-120300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 14 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 32. Lows 5 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 31. $$ CAZ071-120300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches west of highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 24 to 34. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 5 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34. $$ CAZ073-120300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 6 below to 4 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 29 to 39. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 28 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 3 to 13. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. 