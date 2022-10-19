CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

71. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 19 to 29.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

54 to 64.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

36. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 17 to 27.

