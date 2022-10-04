CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

_____

434 FPUS55 KREV 041031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 35 to

45.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 43 to

53.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 39 to

49.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

