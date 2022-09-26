CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ 368 FPUS55 KREV 261031 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-270300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 37 to 47. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to 53. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 38 to 48. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 70 to 80. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather