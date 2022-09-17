CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ 421 FPUS55 KREV 171032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE... .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 31 to 41. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-180300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 68 to 78. $$ CAZ071-180300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 67 to 77. $$ CAZ073-180300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 61 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 58 to 68. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 27 to 37. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather