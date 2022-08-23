CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 39 to 49.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 51 to 61.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 45 to 55.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 41 to 51.

