Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 54 to 64.

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

