CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows
56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-140300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-140300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to
the west around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows 49 to
59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to
92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to
93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
51 to 61.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to
91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
79 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$