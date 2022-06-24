CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

142 FPUS55 KREV 241031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 39 to

49. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.

CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 49 to

59.

CAZ071-250300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 50 to

60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ073-250300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

77 to 87. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 45 to

55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 41 to 51.

