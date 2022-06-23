CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

384 FPUS55 KREV 231032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 56 to

66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

49 to 59.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 45 to

55.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 45 to 55.

