CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ 262 FPUS55 KREV 151032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-160300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 63 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 61 to 71. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-160300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 35 to 45. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. $$ CAZ071-160300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 61 to 71. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. $$ CAZ073-160300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 69 to 79. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 64 to 74. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather