Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

