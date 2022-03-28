CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

23 to 33. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to

63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 2 to

6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches with 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 7500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

26 to 36.

http://weather.gov/reno

