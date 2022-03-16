CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

_____

657 FPUS55 KREV 161033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

20 to 30. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Chance of showers. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 25 to 35. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather