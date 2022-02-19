CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge

gusts up to 75 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 6 to

16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

41.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

42 to 52.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 41 to

51.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to

70 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

7 to 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. Highs 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 31 to 41. Lows zero

to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46.

