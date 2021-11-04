CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to

8500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 43 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

PYRAMID LAKE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

PYRAMID LAKE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

