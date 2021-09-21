CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

125 FPUS55 KREV 211032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

67 to 77.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

74 to 84.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Haze. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 83.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

