CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

_____

319 FPUS55 KREV 041032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, haze. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the night. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Haze and smoke. Highs

89 to 99. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 43 to 53. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 40 to 50.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather