CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 529 FPUS55 KREV 071033 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 333 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-080300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 333 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 32 to 42. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 65 to 75. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-080300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 333 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 75 to 85. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to 85. $$ CAZ071-080300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 333 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 71 to 81. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to 81. $$ CAZ073-080300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 333 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 22 to 32. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 31 to 41. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 35 to 45. $$ http://weather.gov/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather