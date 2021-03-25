CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 18 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

27. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 19 to

29. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

24 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

