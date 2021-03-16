CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 47. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to

56.

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

40 to 50. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51.

