CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 39 to 44.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 38 to 48.

