Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 90 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 24 to 29. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

40 to 50.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

22 to 32. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

42 to 52.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

90 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 8 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 46 to 56.

