CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

581 FPUS55 KREV 201132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-210300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 80 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 9 to

19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 13 to 23.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-210300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 7 to

17.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 10 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs 38 to 43.

CAZ071-210300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 8 to

18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 11 to 21.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27. Highs 34 to 44.

CAZ073-210300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 4 to

14.

.THURSDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 38 to 48.

