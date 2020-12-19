CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

11 to 21. Highs 38 to 48.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

Lows 12 to 22.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 13 to 23.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

53. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to

15. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

