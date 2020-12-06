CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

850 FPUS55 KREV 061132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 85 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to

53. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

38 to 48.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to

23. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 8 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 7 to

17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Highs

43 to 53.

