CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

254 FPUS55 KREV 231132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 22.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 14 to

24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 26.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 38 to 48.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 23.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

17 to 27. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 38 to 48.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 14 to 24.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 6 to 16.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather