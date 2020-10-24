CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 18 to
28.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows
24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
59 to 69.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows
20 to 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and areas of blowing dust. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Haze
through the night. Lows 12 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows
26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to
52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 19 to
29.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows
25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the
morning. Haze through the day. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet.
Highs 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Haze through the night. Lows 2 to 12. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Lows 8 to 18.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 12 to
22.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 18 to
28.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs
62 to 72.
