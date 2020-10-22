CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

209 FPUS55 KREV 221032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 53 to

63.

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs 40 to 50. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 24 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

53 to 63. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

20 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

8 to 18.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 14 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

