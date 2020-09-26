CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

524 FPUS55 KREV 261032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 38 to 48.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 43 to 53.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 76 to 86.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 34 to 44.

_____

