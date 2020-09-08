CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
839 FPUS55 KREV 081032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR
LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs 59 to
69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ070-090300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
332 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 46 to
51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
CAZ071-090300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs 65 to
75. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 42 to 52.
$$
CAZ073-090300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs 64 to
74. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 35 to 45.
$$
_____
