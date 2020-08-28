CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Smoke in the morning.
Haze through the day. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Haze through the night. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then
partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to 53.
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 96. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 51 to
61.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 54 to
64.
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to
94. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 85 to 95. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 48 to 58.
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 41 to 51.
