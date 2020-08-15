CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

228 FPUS55 KREV 151032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-160300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 52 to

62. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 49 to 59.

CAZ070-NVZ005-160300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze after midnight. Lows 64 to 74.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 56 to

66.

CAZ071-160300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 91 to 101.

Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 57 to

67. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to

64. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 50 to

60.

CAZ073-160300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

