CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
549 FPUS55 KREV 221032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
44 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows
54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
$$
CAZ071-230300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
53 to 63. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
50 to 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows
48 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
$$
CAZ073-230300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 46 to 56.
$$
_____
