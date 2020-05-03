CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

822 FPUS55 KREV 031032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

70 to 80.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

77 to 87.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

73 to 83.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather