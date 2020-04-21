CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

612 FPUS55 KREV 211031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

31 to 41.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather